April 26 (Reuters) - ORASOLV AB:

* Q1 NET SALES OF SEK 29.6 MILLION, DOWN 1.3 PCT FROM LAST YEAR

* Q1 EBITDA OF SEK 0.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2Kjd8MS

