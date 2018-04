April 27 (Reuters) - Unieuro:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 11.0 MLN VS EUR 11.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT OF EUR 39.4 MLN VS EUR 36.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1 PER SHARE

