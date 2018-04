April 27 (Reuters) - LUBAWA SA:

* SAYS ITS UNIT, LUBAWA USA, GOT A $0.5 MILLION ORDER FROM ITS CONSORTIUM PARTNER, HDT GLOBAL, FOR MULTI-SPECTRAL CAMOUFLAGE SYSTEM AS PART OF THE TENDER PROCEDURE FOR MASKING SYSTEMS FOR THE US ARMY

* THE ORDER IS FIRST ORDER REALISED WITHIN COMPETITIVE PROTOTYPING PHASE OF TENDER FOR LONG-TERM SUPPLY OF MULTI-SPECTRAL CAMOUFLAGE SYSTEM FOR THE US ARMY

