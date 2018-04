BRIEF-KBD: Auditor Refuses To Sign Off FY 2017 Financial Statements

April 27 (Reuters) - KORPORACJA BUDOWLANA DOM SA (KBD) :

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE AUDITOR OF THE COMPANY AND KB DOM’S 2017 FINANCIAL REFUSED TO SIGN OFF THEIR FY 2017 FINANCIAL REPORTS

* THE AUDITOR IS REWIT KSIEGOWI I BIEGLI REWIDENCI SP. Z O.O.

* IT HAS ALSO ESTIMATED THE VALUE OF ITS WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT, KB DOM SP. Z O.O. (KB DOM) IN ORDER TO CONDUCT IMPAIRMENT TEST ON ITS VALUE

* THE ESTIMATED VALUE OF ITS UNIT IS ABOUT 28 MLN ZLOTYS AS OF DEC. 31, 2017

* IN FEB. KB DOM FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY

