* REPORTED ON THURSDAY PRELIMINARY Q1 REVENUE OF 16.3 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 35.2 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* THE REVENUE BOOSTED BY CONSOLIDATION OF TALENTMEDIA PLATFOREM AND A 20 PCT INCREASE YOY IN ITS MARKETING CONSULTING BUSINESS

