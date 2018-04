April 27 (Reuters) - 11 BIT STUDIOS SA:

* SAYS OVER 250,000 PIECES OF ‘FROSTPUNK’ GAME HAVE BEEN SOLD SINCE IT PREMIERED ON APRIL 24

* REVENUES FROM THE SALE OF ‘FROSTPUNK’ MORE THAN COVER ALL EXPENSES INCURRED FOR THE PRODUCTION AND MARKETING OF THE GAME

