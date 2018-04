BRIEF-Fat Dog Games Reaches Minimal 600,000 Zloty Threshold In Crowdfunding Campaign

April 27 (Reuters) - FAT DOG GAMES:

* SAYS HAS EXCEEDED MINIMUM THRESHOLD OF 600,000 ZLOTYS IN ITS CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN ON CROWD DRAGONS PORTAL

* FUNDS TO BE USED FOR PORTING PROCESS OF GAMES LOVECRAFT TALES, SAND IS THE SOUL, EXORDER, WARLOCKS 2: GOD SLAYERS, EXTERM AND IGNIS FOR NINTENDO SWITCH, XBOX ONE AND SONY PLAYSTATION 4 CONSOLES

* INVESTORS TO RECEIVE 10 PERCENT OF FAT DOG GAMES NET REVENUE FOR THE ABOVE MENTIONED GAMES

Source text: [bit.ly/2Hx5h0M]

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)