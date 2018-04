April 30 (Reuters) - ZASTAL SA:

* REPORTED ON SUNDAY FY NET LOSS OF 5.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 42.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 58.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 51.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* MAIN FACTORS AFFECTING RESULT WERE WRITE-DOWNS ON THE VALUE OF THE COMPANY’S FINANCIAL CAPITAL AND LOSS-MAKING ACTIVITY RELATED TO METAL PRODUCTION

