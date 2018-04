April 30 (Reuters) - SANWIL HOLDING SA:

* REPORTED ON SUNDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 735,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 63,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 33.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 53.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

