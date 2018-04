April 30 (Reuters) - Sodim SGPS SA:

* INFORMED ON FRIDAY ABOUT TERMINATION OF OBLIGATION TO LAUNCH BID OVER SONAGI SGPS SA

* SAYS ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN SONAGI DECREASED BY 20.96 PCT TO 49.37 PCT

Source text: bit.ly/2Fs85q4

