BRIEF-MCI Capital FY Net Result Swings To Profit Of 104.7 Mln Zlotys

April 30 (Reuters) - MCI CAPITAL

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS FY NET PROFIT WAS AT 104.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 82.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* ITS FY INVESTMENT PROFIT WAS 123.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 74.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT WAS 119.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 80.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT HELPED BY RESULTS OF MCI.EUROVENTURES (86 MILLION ZLOTYS) AND MCI.TECHVENTURES (38 MILLION ZLOTYS)

* AT THE END OF 2017 NAV PER SHARE WAS 20.61 ZLOTY PER SHARE, UP 16 PERCENT YOY, BOOSTED BY HIGHER NET PROFIT AND SHARE BUYBACK Source text for Eikon:

