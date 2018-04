April 30 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG :

* SAID ON FRIDAY GENERATED A NET RESULT OF MINUS CHF 1.8 MILLION IN 2017 COMPARED TO A NET RESULT OF MINUS CHF 7.3 MILLION IN 2016

* DIFFERENCE MAINLY ARISES FROM A REDUCTION OF PERSONNEL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES IN 2017 COMPARED WITH 2016

* IMPAIRMENT ON INVESTMENTS WAS RECOGNIZED IN 2016 FOR AN AMOUNT OF CHF 4.4 MILLION IN 2016 COMPARED TO CHF 0 IN 2017

