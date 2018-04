April 30 (Reuters) - IS YATIRIM MENKUL DEGERLER:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY PRICE RANGE FOR IPO OF DEFACTO IS SET BETWEEN 12.5 AND 15.0 LIRA PER SHARE

* 59.5 MILLION LIRA NOMINAL VALUE SHARES WILL BE OFFERED TO PUBLIC ON MAY 3 AND MAY 4

* SHARE CAPITAL OF IS YATIRIM WILL INCREASE TO 229.7 MILLION LIRA FROM 212.6 MILLION LIRA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)