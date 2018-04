April 30 (Reuters) - Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY AGGREGATE OF STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC REDUCED VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 1.94 PERCENT FROM 3.68 PERCENT

* VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED AFTER TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON APRIL 24 AND APRIL 25

