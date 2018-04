April 30 (Reuters) - ZASTAL SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT OMEGIA SA SOLD 20 MILLION OF ZASTAL’S SHARES

* OMEGIA REDUCES STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 31.6 PCT FROM 55.95 PCT

* IT HAS ALSO INFORMED THAT AMIDA CAPITAL HAS ACQUIRED 24.39 PERCENT STAKE IN ZASTAL

