BRIEF-GetBack Gets Loan From Main Shareholder

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A 2-YEAR LOAN AGREEMENT WITH DNLD HOLDING S.A.R.L. (DNLD)

* 23.7 MILLION EURO LOAN SECURED AS A PART OF THE AGREEMENT COULD INCREASE TO UP TO 25 MILLION EUROS

* THE LOAN WILL BE PAID OUT IN UP TO FOUR TRANCHES ON THE BASIS OF GETBACK’S MOTION TO LAUNCH THE LOAN

* ACCORDING TO THE LOAN AGREEMENT, IF GETBACK DECIDES TO ISSUE SERIES F SHARES, DNDL COULD REQUEST AN EARLY REPAYMENT OF THE LOAN OF UP TO THE AMOUNT IT WOULD USE TO ACQUIRE SHARES IN THE CAPITAL INCREASE

* DNLD HOLDINGS HAS A 60.07 STAKE IN GETBACK, ACCORDING TO THE INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY’S WEBSITE

