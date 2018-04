BRIEF-Vistal Gdynia FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of 409.1 Mln Zlotys

April 30 (Reuters) - VISTAL GDYNIA SA:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY NET LOSS OF 409.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 8.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 93.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 463.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF 393.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 22.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON FEBRUARY 6 COMPANY FILED RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* IN NOVEMBER 2017 COURT OPENED REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS OF COMPANY

* BY THE DATE OF PUBLICATION OF FY 2017 REPORT REHABILITATION PROCESS FOR COMPANY UNIT, VISTAL PREF SP. Z O. O. HAS BEEN OPENED

* BY THE DATE OF PUBLICATION OF FY 2017 REPORT COMPANY UNITS, VISTAL CONSTRUCTION SP. Z O. O., VISTAL MARINE SP. Z O. O. AND VS NDT SP. Z O. O. HAVE BEEN DECLARED BANKRUPT

