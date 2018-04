BRIEF-Arteria FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of 41.8 Mln Zlotys

April 30 (Reuters) - ARTERIA SA:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY NET LOSS OF 41.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 7.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 168.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 178.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT OF 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 10.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 11.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULTS AFFECTED BY WRITE-OFF OF LONG-TERM FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS HELD BY THE COMPANY AT THE LEVEL OF 43.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE NEGATIVE NET RESULT IS OF AN ACCOUNTING NATURE AD DOES NOT IMPACT THE COMPANY’S CURRENT OPERATING ACTIVITY AD PLANS FOR 2018

