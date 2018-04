BRIEF-Qumak FY Net Loss Widens To 75.2 Million Zlotys

April 30 (Reuters) - QUMAK SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS FY NET LOSS WAS 75.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 42.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE WAS 262.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 428.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS WAS 67.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 31.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* EARLIER THIS MONTH COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT ONE-OFFS LOWERING ITS FY NET RESULT

* INFORMED THAT IT APPLIED TO POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISOR KNF FOR SUSPENSION OF PROCEEDINGS RELATED TO INTRODUCING SERIES L SHARES TO TRADING ON WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

* DECISION FOLLOWS LETTER OF INTENT SIGNED WITH EUVIC CONCERNING TALKS ON CREATION OF CAPITAL GROUP

Source texts for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)