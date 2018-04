April 30 (Reuters) - GINO ROSSI SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS OF 18.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 5.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 184.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 171.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FINANCIAL STATEMENTS INCLUDE A WRITE-DOWN FOR THE BRAND MARK ‘SIMPLE’ AND ITS VALUE OF RELATIONSHIPS WITH FRANCHISEES IN THE AMOUNT OF 8.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

