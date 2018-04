April 30 (Reuters) - Tattelekom:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY 2017 NET PROFIT, ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY, OF 204.7 MILLION ROUBLES VERSUS 155.4 MILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE 8.57 BILLION ROUBLES VERSUS 8.21 BILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO

