BRIEF-Russia's RBC FY EBITDA Up 20% YR/YR

April 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s RBC:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY 2017 NET PROFIT, ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY, OF 566 MILLION ROUBLES VERSUS 2.05 BILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE OF 5.93 BILLION ROUBLES VERSUS 5.58 BILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 EBITDA OF 1.05 BILLION ROUBLES VERSUS 875 MILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO

* IN 2017 IT DECREASED SHORT-TERM LOANS BY 25 PERCENT TO 989 MILLION ROUBLES

* IN APRIL PROLONGED UNTIL JUNE 2022 SHORT-TERM LOANS FROM RELATED PARTIES FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF 839 MILLION ROUBLES

* ON APRIL 24 RECEIVED A NEW LOAN FROM A RELATED PARTY FOR USD 3.5 MILLION

Source texts - bit.ly/2FrWS8Z , bit.ly/2rafvct

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)