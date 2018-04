April 30 (Reuters) - INDYKPOL SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS FY NET PROFIT WAS 7.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 9.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE WAS 885.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.33 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* 2017 DIFFICULT FOR THE WHOLE SECTOR DUE TO BIRD FLU OUTBREAKS IN POLAND, CO ADDS

* ITS MANAGEMENT PROPOSED FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 0.80 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

Source texts for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)