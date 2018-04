April 30 (Reuters) - MCF Red October:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF RUB 1.03 BLN VS RUB 128.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE OF RUB 14.15 BLN VS RUB 14.47 BLN YEAR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2vVBIR3

