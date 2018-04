April 30 (Reuters) - IFIRMA SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS MARTA PRZEWLOCKA, EWA DABROWSKA-PRUS AND ARTUR LUDWIN TERMINATED THEIR AGREEMENT

* SHAREHOLDERS SIGNED AGREEMENT ON APRIL 4 TO VOTE COLLECTIVELY OVER RESOLUTION AT CO’S AGM ON APRIL 24

