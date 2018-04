April 30 (Reuters) - INTELIWISE SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT SIGNED DEAL WITH COMARCH POLSKA SA FOR DELIVERY, IMPLEMENTATION AND MAINTENANCE OF CHATBOT - VIRTUAL ADVISOR AND LIVE CHAT IN PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

* DEAL TO LAST TILL 2018-END AND ITS VALUE EXCEEDS 15% OF COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

