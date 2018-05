ISTANBUL, May 1 (Reuters) -

* CEO OF TURKEY’S BEYMEN SAYS TO FLOAT 49 PCT OF COMPANY, WITH SOME 74 PCT OF SHARES IN IPO TO GO TO INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS

* BEYMEN CEO SAYS BOOKBUILDING PLANNED FOR MAY 3-4, ISTANBUL BOURSE LISTING SEEN ON MAY 11

* BEYMEN CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL FOLLOW A POLICY TO DISTRIBUTE 100 PCT OF ITS DISTRIBUTABLE PROFIT, KEEPING ITS EQUITY CAPITAL AT 20 PCT