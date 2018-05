LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Angola has opened books on a dual-tranche US dollar bond transaction, according to the leads.

The sovereign has started marketing 10-year notes at 8.50% area and a 30-year tranche at 9.625% area.

The trade is expected to be today’s business via Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and ICBC.

Angola is rated B3 by Moody’s and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)