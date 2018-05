BRIEF-Reditus FY Net Loss Narrows To 1.6 Million Euros

May 2 (Reuters) - Reditus Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA (Reditus):

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY OPERATING REVENUE AT 42.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 44.9 MILLION EUROS, DOWN 6.3 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* FY NET LOSS NARROWED TO 1.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA INCREASED TO 4.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA MARGINS INCREASED TO 11.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 6.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY INTERNATIONAL SALES REPRESENT 46 PERCENT OF TOTAL REVENUE VERSUS 39 PERCENT IN 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2KpBswJ

