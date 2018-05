May 2 (Reuters) - Parpublica Participacoes Publicas SGPS SA :

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY REVENUE DOWN AT 932.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 988.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT UP AT 157.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 153.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

