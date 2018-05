BRIEF-Noxxon Pharma Says Will Need Significant Additional Funds To Conduct Its Future Clinical Trials

May 2 (Reuters) - NOXXON PHARMA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT ITS FY REVENUE WAS € NIL FOR 2017 COMPARED TO € 83 THOUSAND FOR 2016

* FY LOSS FROM OPERATIONS 4.7 MILLION EUROS VS LOSS 8.6 MILLION EUROS

* NET LOSS – ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO 5.4 MILLION EUROS VS LOSS 10.7 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS TO CONDUCT ALL CLINICAL TRIALS THAT IT WOULD LIKE TO EXECUTE IN COMING THREE YEARS, WILL NEED SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL FUNDS

* SAYS MANAGEMENT IS PURSUING VARIOUS FINANCING ALTERNATIVES TO MEET THE GROUP’S FUTURE CASH REQUIREMENTS

* SAYS ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE SEEKING ADDITIONAL INVESTORS, PURSUING INDUSTRIAL PARTNERSHIPS, OR OBTAINING FURTHER FUNDING FROM EXISTING INVESTORS THROUGH ADDITIONAL FUNDING ROUNDS, PURSUING MERGER OR ACQUISITION

* BASED ON OPTIONS AVAILABLE, MANAGEMENT IS CONFIDENT TO BE ABLE TO RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL, PREFERABLY IN FORM OF EQUITY

* NO FINANCING COMMITMENTS WERE RECEIVED BY THE COMPANY AS OF TODAY

