May 2 (Reuters) - LAVIPHARM SA :

* Reported on Monday, FY 2017 TURNOVER AT EUR 20.3 MLN VS EUR 30.5 MLN YR AGO

* FY NET LOSS AT EUR 3.7 MLN VS LOSS EUR 4.9 MLN YR AGO

* NET CASH ON DEC. 31, AT EUR 1.3 MLN VS EUR 1.1 MLN YR AGO

Source text : bit.ly/2jkkQtZ

