May 2 (Reuters) - Inkemia IUCT Group SA (1nkemia):

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY NET SALES UP AT 4.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS WIDENED TO 0.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 0.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

