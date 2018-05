May 2(Reuters) - CRETA FARM SA :

* REPORTED ON MONDAY, FY 2017 SALES AT EUR 108.1 MLN VS EUR 98.1 MLN YR AGO

* FY EBITDA AT EUR 13.0 MLN VS EUR 10.0 MLN YR AGO

Source text : bit.ly/2rcYKOw

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)