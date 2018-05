May 2 (Reuters) - Uro Property Holdings SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS MODIFIED CONDITIONS OF 150 MILLION EURO LOAN FROM SHAREHOLDERS ZILOTI HOLDING AND BANCO SANTANDER

* CHANGES NOMINAL RATE TO 9.27 PERCENT FROM 12 PERCENT, ELIMINATES ANNUAL 60 MILLION EURO LIMIT TO ACCRUAL OF INTEREST

Source text: bit.ly/2KrR56W

