May 2 (Reuters) - Bever Holding:

* ANNOUNED ON MONDAY FY RESULT AFTER TAX OF AROUND 1.8 MILLION EUROS VS 9.6 MILLION EUROS IN 2016

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF AROUND 2.5 MILLION EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2jnPSkV

