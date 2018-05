May 2(Reuters) - QUALITY AND RELIABILITY SA :

* REPORTED ON MONDAY, FY 2017 TURNOVER AT EUR 2.6 MLN VS EUR 4.6 MLN YR AGO

* FY NET LOSS AT EUR 110,273 VS LOSS EUR 404,643 YR AGO

