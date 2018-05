May 2 (Reuters) - KRISTAL KOLA:

* BIDS FOR 14.5 MILLION 330-MILLILITER ALUMINIUM BOTTLE DIDI-BRANDED COLD TEA TO DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF TEA ENTERPRISES (CAYKUR)

* BIDS FOR 4.5 MILLION 2.5-LITER PLASTIC BOTTLE DIDI-BRANDED COLD TEA TO DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF TEA ENTERPRISES (CAYKUR)

* BIDS FOR 8 MILLION 1-LITER PLASTIC BOTTLE DIDI-BRANDED COLD TEA TO DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF TEA ENTERPRISES (CAYKUR)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)