May 2 (Reuters) - ISC Fresh Water Investment SOCIMI SA :

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY NET LOSS OF 1.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT OF 5.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES 21.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 20.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

