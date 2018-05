May 2 (Reuters) - MILLET INNOVATION:

* ON TUESDAY ANNOUNCED ITS FY EBITDA AT 3.0 MILLION EUROS VS 4.4 MILLION EUROS YR AGO

* FY NET REVENUE 21.4 MILLION EUROS VS 23.2 MILLION EUROS YR AGO

* FY PROFIT 2.5 MILLION EUROS VS 3.1 MILLION EUROS YR AGO

