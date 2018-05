May 2 (Reuters) - O2i SA:

* ON MONDAY ANNOUNCED FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME AT 1.7 MILLION EUROS VS 0.6 MILLION EUROS YR AGO

* FY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 0.4 MILLION EUROS VS LOSS OF 1.4 MILLION EUROS YR AGO

* CONFIRMS PERSPETCIVES FOR THE GROUP

