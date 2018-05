BRIEF-GetBack Gets Notification About Withdrawal From Prelim. Contracts

May 2 (Reuters) - GETBACK:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT RECEIVED A NOTIFICATION FROM A FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BASED IN DENMARK ABOUT THE WITHDRAWAL FROM TWO PRELIMINARY PURCHASE AGREEMENTS FOR DEBT PORTFOLIOS WITH GETBACK AND ITS UNITS

* THE INSTITUTION HAS SAID IN ITS WITHDRAWAL STATEMENT THAT GETBACK AND ITS UNITS DID NOT MEET THE CONDITIONAL OBLIGATIONS WHICH WERE TO LEAD TO A FINAL CONTRACT

* CO INFORMED ABOUT ITS UNITS PLANS TO ACQUIRE DEBT PORTFOLIOS OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 0.4 BLN ZLOTYS IN DEC. 2017

