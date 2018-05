May 2 (Reuters) - PROCHNIK SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY NET LOSS OF 64.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 54.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 56.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ALSO ON APRIL 23 and APRIL 30 CO INFORMED ABOUT RESERVES AND WRITE-DOWNS HAVING AN IMPACT ON FY 2017 RESULTS

