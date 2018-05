May 2 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* FOLLOWING REQUESTS FROM POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY KNF, RESOLVES TO SUSPEND TRADING OF KORPORACJA BUDOWLANA DOM SA , INDATA SA AND CHEMOSERVIS-DWORY SA SHARES

