BRIEF-IndygoTech Minerals Gets Orders To Pay 20 Mln Zlotys Plus Interest

* SAYS HAS RECEIVED TWO ORDERS FOR PAYMENTS OF TOTAL AMOUNT OF 20 MILLION ZLOTYS PLUS INTEREST ISSUED BY THE DISTRICT COURT IN LUBLIN

* BOTH PROMISSORY NOTES REFER TO PAYOUTS BY PZU OF GUARANTEES REGARDING SUBSIDIES FROM POLISH AGENCY FOR ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT PARP

* ONE PROMISSORY NOTE IS FOR 10 MILLION ZLOTYS AND IS TO BE PAID JOINTLY BY COMPANY AND ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES, PRO CERAMICS SA, BALTIC CERAMICS INVESTMENTS SA

* OTHER PROMISSORY NOTE IS FOR 10 MILLION ZLOTYS AND IS TO BE PAID JOINTLY BY COMPANY AND INDUSTRY TECHNOLOGIES SA, ELECTROCERAMICS SA

* COMPANY PLANS TO BRING CHARGES AGAINST THE PAYMENT ORDERS

