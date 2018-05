May 3 (Reuters) - VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNS A DEPOSIT AGREEMENT WORTH 202,500 EUROS FOR A BUILDING IN MALAGA

* FORMALIZATION OF SALE WILL BE MADE BEFORE JUNE 30 AND PAYMENT OF THE REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE (1.1 MILLION EUROS) WILL BE MADE WITH AVAILABLE CASH

Source text: bit.ly/2rgKe7G

