BRIEF-Cellectis Submits Investigational New Drug Application To FDA For UCART22

May 3

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS SUBMITTED INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) APPLICATION TO THE US FDA REQUESTING APPROVAL TO INITIATE A PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR UCART22

* UCART22 IS CO’S SECOND WHOLLY CONTROLLED TALEN® GENE-EDITED PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR THE TREATMENT OF B-CELL ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA (B-ALL) IN ADULT PATIENTS

* PENDING REGULATORY CLEARANCE, CELLECTIS PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL IN Q3 2018

