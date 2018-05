May 3 (Reuters) - PRELIOS:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF MANDATORY TENDER OFFER OF LAVAREDO TO ACQUIRE REMAINING PRELIOS SHARES (9.563% OF SHARE CAPITAL)

* 78.5 MILLION SHARES EQUAL TO 5.751 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL WERE ACQUIRED FOR EUR 9.1 MLN

* DURING THE SAME PERIOD 9.7 MLN SHARES EQUAL TO 0.713 PCT SHARE CAPITAL WERE ACQUIRED OUT OF THE TENDER OFFER

* AS A RESULT, LAVAREDO NOW OWNS 96.901 PCT STAKE IN PRELIOS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)