May 3 (Reuters) - Clinica Baviera SA:

* SEES ANNUAL SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 9 PCT IN 2018-2020

* SEES 2020 SALES OF 130 MILLION EUROS, EBITDA MARGIN OF 22 PERCENT, NET PROFIT OF 16.5 MILLION EUROS

* SEES TOTAL CAPEX OF 25.3 MILLION EUROS IN 2018-2020

* PLANS TO OPEN 16 CLINICS IN 2018-2020: 6 IN SPAIN, 6 IN GERMANY, 4 IN ITALY

* SAYS 2018-2020 BUSINESS PLAN DOES NOT CONTEMPLATE ANY SIGNIFICANT ACQUISITION

