May 4 (Reuters) - Solutiance AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY 2017 ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTED TO EUR 76,000, OF WHICH EUR 41,000 IN Q4 ONLY

* Q1 2018 ORDERS TOTALING EUR 71,000 RECEIVED

* IN Q2 2018 TO DATE ALONE, ORDER INTAKE ALREADY AMOUNTED TO EUR 112,000

* EXPECTS GROWTH TO CONTINUE IN THE COMING MONTHS

* DUE TO THE SALE OF PROGEO MONITORING, PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2017 AND FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WILL BE DELAYED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)